17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped; family driver among four held

Panaji

Panaji, Aug 17: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped multiple times in Vasco town of Goa, and police on Wednesday have arrested the driver employed by her family along with three other men in this connection.

The girl had gone missing from her house on August 11, Vasco police inspector Kapil Nayak said.

''After the disappearance of the girl, her mother had filed a missing person's report. During the investigation, the minor was traced in an area under the jurisdiction of Vasco police station and was rescued on Tuesday,'' he said. In her statement, the girl said she was raped by the four accused on separate occasions. The accused included the driver employed by her family, Nayak said.

The Vasco police arrested the four accused - Mukund Rawal (35), Guruvenkatesh Guruswamy (30), Kush Jaiswal (30) and Aftar Hussain (23), he said, adding that all of them were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 15:33 [IST]