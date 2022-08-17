India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Panaji Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped; family driver among four held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 17: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped multiple times in Vasco town of Goa, and police on Wednesday have arrested the driver employed by her family along with three other men in this connection.

    The girl had gone missing from her house on August 11, Vasco police inspector Kapil Nayak said.

    17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped; family driver among four held
    Representational Image

    ''After the disappearance of the girl, her mother had filed a missing person's report. During the investigation, the minor was traced in an area under the jurisdiction of Vasco police station and was rescued on Tuesday,'' he said. In her statement, the girl said she was raped by the four accused on separate occasions. The accused included the driver employed by her family, Nayak said.

    UP: 12 year old girl raped by neighbourUP: 12 year old girl raped by neighbour

    The Vasco police arrested the four accused - Mukund Rawal (35), Guruvenkatesh Guruswamy (30), Kush Jaiswal (30) and Aftar Hussain (23), he said, adding that all of them were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping), and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act.

    Comments

    More panaji News  

    Read more about:

    girl raped goa police

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X