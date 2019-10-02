  • search
Trending Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Youth fair organised by Delhi sees over 150 jobs being offered

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: More than 150 jobs were offered to youths by corporate companies during a job fair organised by the Delhi Police on Tuesday under its community policing initiative "YUVA", officials said.

    The initiative provides skill training and jobs to the youth and prevents delinquency especially for those from underprivileged sections of the society, they said.

    Youth fair organised by Delhi sees over 150 jobs being offered
    Representational Image

    According to the police, the job fair witnessed participation of corporate companies such as Fortis, Escort, Portea Healthcare, 24 Healthcare, Randstad, Brilliant Insurance and Unnati online Pvt Ltd.

    UP police orders to run campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants

    More than 150 jobs were offered by these companies and all were filled up on the basis of written test and interview.

    All selected candidates have been offered letters of intent for employment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

    The job fair was organised in collaboration with skill training partners and IACT for the students undergoing skill training at the Lodhi Colony police station, the official said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi police jobs new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue