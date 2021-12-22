List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

XAT 2022 admit card to be released today: Check website and steps to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: The XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) admit card 2022 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Those candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate management courses have registered for XAT 2022. The XAT 2022 for admissions to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held in multiple choice questions. They are Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

"The applicant's signature obtained on the admit card and attendance sheet at the time of the examination should match the uploaded signature. In case of mismatch, the candidate may be disqualified," read an official statement.

The XAT 2022 marking scheme will be one marl for each correct answer. The XAT 2022 admit card once released will be available on xatonline.in.

How to download XAT 2022 admit card:

Go to xatonline.in

Click on the XAT 2022 admit card link

Insert the XAT 2022 ID and your date of birth

Submit

View XAT 2022 admit card

Take a printout

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:31 [IST]