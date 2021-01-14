XAT 2021 Results to be declared soon

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 14: The XAT 2021 Results will be released soon by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI). The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Those students who appeared for the XAT 2021 exams on January 3 will be available to access their results soon. The answer keys were released on January 8 in PDF format.

    The Xavier Aptitude Test commonly known as XAT is conducted for admission to PG management programmes at XLRI. This is a national level test held in the online mode.

    On January 3 the XAT 2021 was held across the country. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 participating institutes for admissions to PG programmes.

    The XAT 2021 results will be announced after considering the responses of the candidates against the XAT answer key. The application window for the XAT 2021 answer key was closed on January 11. The result once declared will be available on xatonline.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 10:45 [IST]
