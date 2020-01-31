Will DU Results 2019 be released today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The DU Results 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The DU results for the 1, 3 and 5 semesters for the UG and PG programmes are likely to be released today. The results for the exams conducted in November-December are usually announced in the last week of December or early January.

This year the results were delayed due to the strikes. Officials have indicated that the results would be declared today in all likelihood. The results once declared will be available on du.ac.in.