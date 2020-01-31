  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will DU Results 2019 be released today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The DU Results 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The DU results for the 1, 3 and 5 semesters for the UG and PG programmes are likely to be released today. The results for the exams conducted in November-December are usually announced in the last week of December or early January.

    Will DU Results 2019 be released today

    This year the results were delayed due to the strikes. Officials have indicated that the results would be declared today in all likelihood. The results once declared will be available on du.ac.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi university results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X