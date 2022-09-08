YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: In Delhi's Badarpur, brave woman fights off mobile snatcher

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 8: A young woman fought off a man allegedly trying to snatch her mobile phone in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

    The incident of attempted snatching came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media, they said.

    Watch: In Delhis Badarpur, brave woman fights off mobile snatcher

    In the clip, one can see an empty road on which the woman was walking. Suddenly, a man tries to snatch her mobile phone. The woman can be seen fighting off the man trying to snatch her mobile phone. She caught hold of the person by his T-shirt and the phone fell to the ground. The brave woman continued to hold the man for some time and finally, the miscreant fled the scene.

    Watch: President Draupadi Murmu steps down from stage to honour differently-abled teacherWatch: President Draupadi Murmu steps down from stage to honour differently-abled teacher

    The 40-second video which was posted on September 8 at 10.53 a.m. has already been viewed over 1884 times.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4.

    The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

    An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    woman fights mobile delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X