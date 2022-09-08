Watch: In Delhi's Badarpur, brave woman fights off mobile snatcher

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 8: A young woman fought off a man allegedly trying to snatch her mobile phone in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident of attempted snatching came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media, they said.

In the clip, one can see an empty road on which the woman was walking. Suddenly, a man tries to snatch her mobile phone. The woman can be seen fighting off the man trying to snatch her mobile phone. She caught hold of the person by his T-shirt and the phone fell to the ground. The brave woman continued to hold the man for some time and finally, the miscreant fled the scene.

Watch: President Draupadi Murmu steps down from stage to honour differently-abled teacher

The 40-second video which was posted on September 8 at 10.53 a.m. has already been viewed over 1884 times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4.

#JUSTIN:At 11.27 pm on Sept 4,victim was visiting her friend in Badarpur and a man tried to snatch her mobile phone but she fought and caught the person with T-shirt and her phone fell down. He managed to escape.FIR lodged: DCP (southeast) Esha Pandey.@IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/GLN4OkEVSU — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) September 8, 2022

The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 14:49 [IST]