Vistara announces new flight destinations and tickets starting from Rs 3,399

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, September 16: Vistara airline is on an expansion spree and in continuation to the same plans the airline recently added new destination to its list of flights. Visatara has announced Indore as its 30th destination.

Vistara has started daily direct flights between Delhi and Indore with one-way-all inclusive fares starting from INR 3,399.

The historic and industrial city of Madhya Pradesh will see one more carrier having flight services to the financial city.

Once on board the passengers can watch favourite TV shows, movies and listen to popular music on Vistara Word, Vistara's complimentary wireless inflight entertainment streaming service.

Bookings for the flights can be done through www.airvistara.com, Vistara's iOS and Android mobile apps and through Online Travel Agencies and Travel agents.

Flight details of the routes:

Flight No Start Date From Departure To Arrival UK 913 26th October 2019 Delhi 06.55 Indore 08.20 UK 914 26th October 2019 Indore 08.55 Delhi 10.25

Amidst high competition where the rival airlines Indigo have announced new international flights, Vistara too is adding new destinations regularly.