Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Date, significance, and why do we worship Lord Vishwakarma?

Who is Lord Vishwakarma?

Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped as the creator, or the ‘architect of the gods'. It is believed it was Lord Vishwakarma who created the grand palaces, weapons, the chariots, and the thrones that the gods adorned. Lord Indra's sacred vajra weapon, made from the bones of Maharshi Dadhichi, Lord Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra, Ravan's golden city Lanka, the Pandavas' Indraprastha - the architectural marvel that ultimately led to the war of Mahabharata - were all said to have been Vishwakarma's creations. It is believed that the idols of Balabhadra, Subhadra and Lord Jagannath that are worshipped in the famous Puri temple in Odisha were also created by Vishwakarma.

According to legends, He created the Swarglok (heaven) in Satya Yug, Lanka in Treta Yug, and Krishna's capital Dwarka in the Dwapar Yug.

Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Significance

Hindus observe the day as Vishwakarma Puja or Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is believed that he was born on this day as the seventh Dharmaputra of Brahma, the Creator of the universe. The ‘architect of the gods' is also called the ‘God of Vastu Shastra', the ‘First Engineer', the ‘Engineer of the Gods' and the ‘God of Machines'.

Biswakarma Puja 2018: Prasad offered during the festival

Devotees generally offer Akshat (holy water) and sweets to the deity to seek blessings. Sweets like peda, motichoor laddoo, soan papdi and petha are offered as prasad to commemorate the auspicious day.

