Viral: Snow capped Himalayas visible from UP town for second consecutive year

    New Delhi, May 21: The snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan mountain range were visible from western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town, for the second year in a row. Fallen pollution and recent rains combined to make the peaks visible from the town which is situated hundreds of kilometers away.

    Photo credit: @skumarias02
    Photos and videos clicked by three residents of the town have gone viral on social media.

    "It is a rare sight. We saw the peaks of the greater Himalayas towards the north of Saharanpur after the clouds cleared up following two days of rain. It was a clear sight. Around 30-40 years ago one could see it every day but now because of increased pollution one can rarely see them. All of us amateur photographers were delighted when we saw the peaks," Vivek Bannerjee, a Saharanpur based doctor said.

    "What a fabulous view of snowclad Upper Himalayas more than 150 kms from Saharanpur city. Two days of heavy rains across North India after Cyclone Tauktae landfall ensured all pollution in air, mist and haze is gone," Mr Kumar said in his tweet.

