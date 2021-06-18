Viral: Baby elephant enjoys bathing in a river as mom keeps a close watch

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 18: Elephant calves, enjoy playing in water. An adorable video of a baby elephant enjoying bathing in the river has gone viral and winning the hearts of netizens.

In the 2 minutes 20 seconds viral video, two elephants and a calf can be seen standing on the bank of a river. While elephant calf decides to take a dip in the water, an alert mom keep a close watch.

Elephant moms are always extra cautious wrt to their calf. They never let them alone unless she is confident that the environment is safe. Lovely video to watch and understand their behaviour.



Video via @natrajbaipic.twitter.com/mttAz84B0m — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 17, 2021

The maternal bond between mother and baby elephants is second to none in the animal kingdom. Elephant mothers carry their babies for nearly two years before giving birth, teach their children the skills to lead the herd during hard times.

