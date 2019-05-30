  • search
    Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019 declared, pass percentage improves

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 30: The Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

    In the 10th exams the passing percentage was 76.43, while in 12th it is 80.13 per cent.

    Last year the results were declared on May 26 and the pass percentage was 74.57 per cent for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12.The results once declared will be available on uaresults.nic.in.

    How to check Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2019:

    • Go to uaresults.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
