    UPSC Civil Services final Result 2021-22 out: Sharma secures IAS 1st rank, check full list of toppers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 30: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services final result 2021 today, May 30. This time, Shruti Sharma has emerged as topper. Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla is the third topper.

    UPSC Civil Services final Result 2021-22 out: Sharma secures IAS 1st rank, check list of toppers

    "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India's development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

    Candidates who have appeared for the final stage of the selection process, i.e., interview can check their UPSC IAS final result 2021 on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

    Aspirants can check their UPSC CSE final result 2021 with their name and roll number.

    The Commission has also released the UPSC toppers list 2021 along with Civil Services final result. Explore Civil Services toppers list 2021 along with marks below.

    UPSC result 2021 topper list

    1 Shruti Sharma
    2 Ankita Agarwal
    3 Gamini Singhal
    4 Ashwariya Verma
    5 Utkarsh Dwivedi
    6 Yaksh Chaudhary
    7 Samyak Jain
    8 Ishita Rathi
    9 Preetam Kumar

    Here is the complete list of UPSC CSE toppers 2021:

