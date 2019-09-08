Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
UPPSC PCS Mains 2017 result declared: Interview date fixed
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 08: The UPPSC PCS Mains 2017 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
2,029 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of interview. The process is being undertaken to fill in 676 vacant deputy collector posts. The interview process will commence on September 16 2019. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.
How to check UPPSC PCS Mains 2017 result:
- Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout