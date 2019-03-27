UGC Recruitment 2019: Salary up to 2 lakh per month; check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 27: UGC Recruitment 2019: University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Secretary and Education Officer.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format before the application window gets closed. The last date to submit the application form for latest vacancies released by UGC is 5th April 2019.

UGC Vacancy Details

Deputy Secretary 4 Posts

Education Officer 2 Posts

Pay scale:

Deputy Secretary Pay Level 12 Rs. 78,800 -Rs. 2,09,200.

Education Officer Pay Level 11 Rs. 67,700 - Rs. 2,08,700.

UGC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website of UGC at www.ugc.ac.in

Click on the link of UGC job section or open the link https://www.ugc.ac.in/ugc_jobs.aspx

On the new page, you will find the link 'apply online'

Register yourself

Submit your application form along with the application fee

Download your form

Take a printout for further use