    UGC NET Admit Card 2019 released, update on exam date

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The UGC NET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam will be held from December 2 to 6 2019. "The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on 10.11.2019 due to the extension of last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir upto 08th November 2019," a statement by the agency read. The admit card is available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Direct link to download: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/ home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFR+IGw/ HNgtGkqFO8PHqeUxqey88ieifnJP0clIOGqxU

    How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
