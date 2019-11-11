UGC NET Admit Card 2019 released, update on exam date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: The UGC NET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be held from December 2 to 6 2019. "The Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 will be released on 10.11.2019 due to the extension of last date for submission of online application form of UGC-NET December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir upto 08th November 2019," a statement by the agency read. The admit card is available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download: https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/ home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFR+IGw/ HNgtGkqFO8PHqeUxqey88ieifnJP0clIOGqxU

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2019:

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout