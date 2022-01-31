CBSE result 2022 to be released soon on Digilocker

UCEED CEED 2022 final answer keys releasing today: Check details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The UCEED CEED 2022 final answer keys will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released the admit cards for the Common Entrance Exam for Design and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2022 earlier this month.

The , UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams were conducted on January 23 between 9 am and 12 noon.

The last date for rectification of errors on the UCEED admit card 2022 was January 14.

The answer keys were released on January 25 and candidates could raise objections if any until January 27. The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the exam websites on January 31 ie today.

While the CEED 2022 result will be released on March 8, the results of the UCEED 2022 will be declared on March 10. The UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

CEED is a national level entrance test for admission to Master of Design programmes at the IISC Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IITDM, Jabalpur, IIT Roorkee and the PhD programmes at various design schools and IITs. To download the UCEED CEED 2022 final answer key visit ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:24 [IST]