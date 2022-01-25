UCEED 2022 answer key released: Direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The UCEED 2022 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design.

The last date to send the comments or objections for the answer keys is January 27 2022.

"The candidates are advised to go through the above question paper along with the draft answer key and submit queries in the Candidate portal (If any). The last date for receipt of comments on the Draft Answer Key is January 27, 2022, 05:00 pm. Comments through email will NOT be entertained," said an official statement.

After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BeDs admissions and the students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process. The UCEED 2022 answer keys are available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 [IST]