YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UCEED 2022 answer key released: Direct link to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The UCEED 2022 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Indian Institute of Technology released the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design.

    UCEED 2022 answer key released: Direct link to check

    The last date to send the comments or objections for the answer keys is January 27 2022.

    "The candidates are advised to go through the above question paper along with the draft answer key and submit queries in the Candidate portal (If any). The last date for receipt of comments on the Draft Answer Key is January 27, 2022, 05:00 pm. Comments through email will NOT be entertained," said an official statement.

    After qualifying in UCEED 2022, candidates will have to apply separately for BeDs admissions and the students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process. The UCEED 2022 answer keys are available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    answer key

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X