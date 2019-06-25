TUEE 2019 result to be declared shortly, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 25: The TUEE 2019 result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Tezpur University will publish the merit list and the same will be in the PDF format. The university will also announce the wait list, which would include the names of the candidates who are on the waiting list.

After the results are declared, candidates will be called for counselling. During this process the candidate will have to highlight their preferential courses and colleges for the seat allotment. The results once declared will be available on tezu.ernet.in.

How to check TUEE 2019 result:

Go to tezu.ernet.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Log in

View result

Download result

Take a printout