TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: The TS EAMCET result 2021 would be available from 11 am today. Once declared, students can check the result once released through the official website.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 was held on August 4, 5 and 6, and on August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: How to check

Go to the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the 'Latest Updates' section on homepage.

Select TS EAMCET 2021 Result tab

Fill in details such as registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number and submit.

Download TS EAMCET 2021 Result and keep a copy for any future reference.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 9:10 [IST]