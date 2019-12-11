Tripura TET Result 2019 released: Check document scrutiny date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Tripura TET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Teacher Recruitment Board of Tripura has announced the results for the Paper 1 and 2 exams.

The board has also released the schedule for the scrutiny of documents. The scrutiny would begin on December 16 and end on December 20 2019.

The exam conducted in two parts is for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 and 5 and Class 6 to 8. The exams this year were held between October 20 and 26 2019. The results are available on trb.tripura.gov.in.