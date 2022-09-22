Traffic crawls as rainfall lashes Gurugram [Watch videos]

YouTube
    Gurugram, Sep 22: Heavy rain lashed Gurugram on Thursday resulting in waterlogging in parts of the city, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads.

    "Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.

    Traffic crawls as rainfall lashes Gurugram
    Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram. (Photo credit: PTI)

    The police said that due to heavy rain the traffic moved at a snail's pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover and Hero Honda Chowk.

    The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

    According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

    The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.

    The flow of vehicles is smooth in large part of Gurugram though the traffic moved slowly at some locations, DSP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said.

    Though police claimed that they managed to deal with traffic snarls, commuters faced a tough time travelling. Jagdish Ahlawat, who works at a private company, said he was stuck for half an hour at one location due to waterlogging.

    "The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur service lane was affected the most on Thursday. I had taken the service lane and my car was stuck in the water," said Jitender Dhillon, a resident of Sector 31.

    The videos of waterclogged roads went viral on social media sites.

