YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN girl receives US scholarship worth Rs three crore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Dec 20: A-17 year old girl from Erode district in Tamil Nadu has received a full scholarship worth Rs 3 crore to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Chicago in the US.

    Representational Image

    Swega Saminathan, daughter of a farmer, hails from Kasipalayam village in Erode, a release from Dexterity Global, where she received training under its leadership development and career development programs, said in a release.

    She was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global when she was 14, it said. Expressing joy over the scholarship, Swega credited the organisation and its founder Sharad Sagar for the same.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X