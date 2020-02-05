TISS NET MA Result 2020 update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The TISS NET MA Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were supposed to be declared on Tuesday by 5 pm, but the same was delayed as the website had some technical issues.

"The MA 2020 TISS - NET result will be available from February 4, 2020, through the - Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and center in Chennai campuses (Tamil Nadu)," an official notification had read. There is no clarity on exactly when the results would be declared. There is a possibility that the results may be declared today. It may be announced in the evening by 5 pm.The results once declared will be available on admissions.tiss.edu.

How to check TISS NET MA Result 2020:

Go to admissions.tiss.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout