  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TISS NET MA Result 2020 time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The TISS NET MA Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results will be declared today by 5 pm. "The MA 2020 TISS - NET result will be available from February 4, 2020, through the - Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai campuses (Tamil Nadu)," an official notification read. The results once declared will be available on admissions.tiss.edu.

    TISS NET MA Result 2020 time

    How to check TISS NET MA Result 2020:

    • Go to admissions.tiss.edu
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    introresults

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X