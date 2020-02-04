TISS NET MA Result 2020 time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The TISS NET MA Result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared today by 5 pm. "The MA 2020 TISS - NET result will be available from February 4, 2020, through the - Tuljapur (Maharashtra), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), and centre in Chennai campuses (Tamil Nadu)," an official notification read. The results once declared will be available on admissions.tiss.edu.

How to check TISS NET MA Result 2020:

Go to admissions.tiss.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout