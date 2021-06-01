Tiger blocks elephant's path, what follows next will amuse you

New Delhi, June 01: The Tiger might rule the jungle, but nobody stand a chance in the way of the Elephant. A video on social media perfectly justifies the line 'elephant is the lord of the Forest'.

Shared by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, the video starts with the tiger comfortably sitting in the middle of a path in a forest. The elephant can be seen taking a casual stroll and doesn't seem to care. As the tusker nears, the tiger turns to look at it.

In a move that has surprised many on social media, the tiger then escapes into the bushes, making way for the elephant to pass.

The video was posted on Twitter by actor Dia Mirza. "Watch what happens at the end!" she captioned the video adding that a search for the person who recorded the scene is on.

The tweet has garnered more than 95,000 views, over 4, 000 likes, and several reactions from users who were in awe of tigers reaction and some some term the elaphant as guardian of the forest.