The RRB ALP Technician 2019 CBT 3 Exam pattern and date

New Delhi, May 05: The RRB ALP Technician 2019 CBT 3 Exam will be conducted this week. More details are available on the official website.

The aptitude test will be conducted on Friday (May 10). The eligible candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligible for the examination. The aptitude test will comprise the test battery of five tests and the duration is 71 minutes.

RRB ALP Technician 2019 Exam Pattern:

The exam has been divided into Memory Test, Following Directions Test, Depth Perception Test, Test of Power of Power Observation and Perceptual Speed.

Memory Test:

Candidates will be tested by their capabilities on map, pattern etc. Candidates will have to study the buildings and other structures and would be later on asked to indicate the location of these buildings on the test page.

Following Direction Test:

A pattern of letters will be provided and the candidates will be asked questions on how certain directions will change in a particular pattern.

Depth Perception Test:

Questions will asked from a pile of bricks and they would be labelled as A, B, C. The candidate would be tested on how quickly he or she can compare the two numbers and decide on whether they are the same or not.

Perceptual Speed:

This is a speed test and candidates should ensure that the question raised related to this section should be answered quickly.