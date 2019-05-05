  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The RRB ALP Technician 2019 CBT 3 Exam pattern and date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: The RRB ALP Technician 2019 CBT 3 Exam will be conducted this week. More details are available on the official website.

    The RRB ALP Technician 2019 CBT 3 Exam pattern and date

    The aptitude test will be conducted on Friday (May 10). The eligible candidates who have been shortlisted will be eligible for the examination. The aptitude test will comprise the test battery of five tests and the duration is 71 minutes.

    RRB ALP Technician 2019 Exam Pattern:

    The exam has been divided into Memory Test, Following Directions Test, Depth Perception Test, Test of Power of Power Observation and Perceptual Speed.

    Memory Test:

    Candidates will be tested by their capabilities on map, pattern etc. Candidates will have to study the buildings and other structures and would be later on asked to indicate the location of these buildings on the test page.

    Following Direction Test:

    A pattern of letters will be provided and the candidates will be asked questions on how certain directions will change in a particular pattern.

    Following Directions Test:

    Candidates will be given a pattern of letters and will be asked on how certain directions will change in a particular pattern.

    Depth Perception Test:

    Questions will asked from a pile of bricks and they would be labelled as A, B, C. The candidate would be tested on how quickly he or she can compare the two numbers and decide on whether they are the same or not.

    Perceptual Speed:

    This is a speed test and candidates should ensure that the question raised related to this section should be answered quickly.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb examination

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue