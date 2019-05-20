  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TBSE Class 12 result 2019 for science stream time and date confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: The TBSE Class 12 result 2019 for science stream will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    TBSE Class 12 result 2019 for science stream time and date confirmed

    Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results will be declared after 9 am. The results once declared would be available at tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net.

    How to check TBSE Class 12 result 2019:

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    tripura results

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue