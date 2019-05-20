Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
TBSE Class 12 result 2019 for science stream time and date confirmed
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 20: The TBSE Class 12 result 2019 for science stream will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results will be declared after 9 am. The results once declared would be available at tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net.
How to check TBSE Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the relevant stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View Results
- Download results
- Take a printout