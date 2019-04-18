SSTC MTS 2019 dates announced, official notification on this date

New Delhi



By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: The SSTC MTS 2019 dates have been announced. More details are also available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission will hold the Multi Tasking Staff Examination 2019 in computer based mode. The SSC has said that the dates which have been announced on short notice is tentative. A detailed notification will be released on April 22, the commission has said.

The minimum required qualification is matriculation or the equivalent exam passed from a recognised board or university.

The selection process would be done through two examinations. Paper 1 will be objective in nature and would have 300 questions. This would need to be answered in 2 hours. The paper 2 on the other hand would be subjective. In this paper, candidates will have to write a short essay in 30 minutes and the same would carry 50 marks. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.