  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSTC MTS 2019 dates announced, official notification on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The SSTC MTS 2019 dates have been announced. More details are also available on the official website.

    SSTC MTS 2019 dates announced, official notification on this date

    The Staff Selection Commission will hold the Multi Tasking Staff Examination 2019 in computer based mode. The SSC has said that the dates which have been announced on short notice is tentative. A detailed notification will be released on April 22, the commission has said.

    The minimum required qualification is matriculation or the equivalent exam passed from a recognised board or university.

    The selection process would be done through two examinations. Paper 1 will be objective in nature and would have 300 questions. This would need to be answered in 2 hours. The paper 2 on the other hand would be subjective. In this paper, candidates will have to write a short essay in 30 minutes and the same would carry 50 marks. More details are available on ssc.nic.in

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue