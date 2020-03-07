SSC stenographer result 2018 postponed: Check new date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The SSC stenographer result 2018 for skill test has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The result was supposed to be announced on March 6 2020, but the same has been put off. "Candidates of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 may note that the result of Skill Test, which was scheduled to be declared on 06.03.2020, will now be declared on 17.03.2020 due to Administrative reason," the official notification said.

The exam was conducted ted on November 8 2019. Those who qualified had appeared for the skill test. The recruitment drive would fill up 473 vacancies in the stenographer grade C and 991 grade D vacancies. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.