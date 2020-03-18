SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020 for skill test shortly, check time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The result for the skill test were supposed to be released on March 17. 2020. However it was postponed to March 18 2020. While the exact time is not mentioned, it is expected that the results would be declared anytime after 3 pm. This is however based on past trends when the results have been declared only after 3 pm. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC Stenographer Grade C D Result 2020:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout