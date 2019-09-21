SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2019 direct download link

New Delhi, Sep 21: The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D notification 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Stenographer Grade „C‟ (Group „B‟, Non- Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade „D‟ (Group „C‟) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations in the Government of India. Only those candidates who have required skills in stenography are eligible to apply.

Vacancies:

(a) Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in >Candidate‟s Corner > Tentative Vacancy).

(b) Vacancies of Stenographer Grade „C‟ and Stenographers Grade „D‟ are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Reservation and suitability of posts for Persons with Disabilities:

(a) Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-Serviceman (ESM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), etc would be as determined and communicated by the Indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Offices/ Cadres, as per extant Government Orders.

(b) Vacancies for ESM are reserved for only Group "C" posts as per extant Government Order/ Instructions.

(c) The posts of Stenographers Grade „C‟ have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm affected (OA), One Leg affected (OL), Both Legs affected (BL), Blind (B) and LV (Low vision) as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

(d) Except for BRO, the posts of Stenographers Grade „D‟ have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of One Arm affected (OA), One Leg affected (OL), One Arm and Leg affected (OAL), Both Legs affected (BL), Blind (B) and LV (Low vision) as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

(e) Please note that the posts of Stenographers are not identified suitable for Hearing Impaired persons.

(f) Requirement of Physical Standard, Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards for the posts of Stenographer Grade „D‟ in BRO is available at Annexure-XVI. Candidates may ensure that they fulfill all the required standards before opting for the post of Stenographer in BRO. Posts once allocated as per merit-cum-preference given by the candidates will not be changed subsequently due to failure of the candidates to qualify in these Standards.

(g) Only male candidates are eligible for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D' in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Note: As the "Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016" has come into force with effect from 19.04.2017 and new categories of disabilities such as Autism, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims, Muscular Dystrophy, Intellectual Disability, Specific Learning Disability, Mental Illness and Multiple Disabilities, etc have been included. Therefore, the candidates with such disabilities may also apply giving details of their disabilities in the online Application Form. However, their selection will be subject to identification of posts suitable for these categories as well as reporting of vacancies by the Indenting Departments. Candidates suffering from various disabilities as identified vide DoP&T OM No: 36035/02/2017-Estt (Res) dated 15-01-2018 (para- 2.2) may select following PwD categories in the online Registration/ Application Form at https://ssc.nic.in.

Nationality / Citizenship:

A candidate must be either: (a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the Examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

Age Limit:

(a) Stenographer Grade „C‟: 18 to 30 years as on 01.01.2020

(b) Stenographer Grade „D‟: 18 to 27 years as on 01.01.2020

(d) Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only, will be accepted by the Commission for determining the age eligibility and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

(e) Ex-servicemen (ESM) who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government in Group „C‟ & „D‟ posts on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re- employment are not eligible for reservation in ESM category and fee concession. However, he/ she can avail of the benefit of reservation as ex- serviceman for subsequent employment if he/ she immediately after joining civil employment, given self-declaration/ undertaking to the concerned employer about the date-wise details of applications for various vacancies for which he/ she had applied for before joining the initial civil employment as mentioned in the OM No. 36034/1/2014-Estt (Res) dated 14th August 2014 issued by DoP&T. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/notice_Steno_17092019.pdf