    SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018 expected to be declared today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 25: The SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Around 2.32 lakh candidates took the first paper exam. While a total of 8.20 lakh candidates had registered only 28.33 per cent had taken the examination that was held on March 12 to 16 across 236 venues. There are reports that the results are expected to be declared today.

    SSC SI, ASI Paper 1 result 2018 expected to be declared today

    The commission has said that "to address any variation in difficulty levels of question papers across different shifts, the scores of candidates will be normalised. Short-listing of candidates for appearing in PET/ PST will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Normalised marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I will also be used to determine final merit."

    The SSC would recommend candidates against the 1,557 vacancies through the scores o obtained in the Paper-1, Physical Standard Test, Physical Endurance Test, Paper-2 and also detailed medical examination.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
