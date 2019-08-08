SSC Selection Post Phase 7: Important notification about dates and fee

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The online application process began on August 7 2019. Below we will give you all the details relating to the notification. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.

Important dates:

Last date to apply: August 31 2019

Last date to pay fee: September 2 2019

CBT Exam date: October 14 to 18 2019

Total vacancies: 1,348

Application Fee:

Male (General/OBC): Rs 100

Female: No fee

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD: no fees

SSC Selection Posts: How to apply

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on check official notification of SSC Selection post 7

Click register

Enter required details

Login

Upload photo and signature

Pay application fee

Submit

View application

Download application

Take a printout