SSC Selection Post Phase 7: Important notification about dates and fee
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 08: The SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The online application process began on August 7 2019. Below we will give you all the details relating to the notification. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.
Important dates:
Last date to apply: August 31 2019
Last date to pay fee: September 2 2019
CBT Exam date: October 14 to 18 2019
Total vacancies: 1,348
Application Fee:
Male (General/OBC): Rs 100
Female: No fee
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD: no fees
SSC Selection Posts: How to apply
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on check official notification of SSC Selection post 7
- Click register
- Enter required details
- Login
- Upload photo and signature
- Pay application fee
- Submit
- View application
- Download application
- Take a printout