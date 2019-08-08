SSC Selection Post Phase 7: Important notification about dates and fee

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 08: The SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The online application process began on August 7 2019. Below we will give you all the details relating to the notification. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.

    Important dates:

    Last date to apply: August 31 2019

    Last date to pay fee: September 2 2019

    CBT Exam date: October 14 to 18 2019

    Total vacancies: 1,348

    Application Fee:

    Male (General/OBC): Rs 100

    Female: No fee

    SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD: no fees

    SSC Selection Posts: How to apply

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on check official notification of SSC Selection post 7
    • Click register
    • Enter required details
    • Login
    • Upload photo and signature
    • Pay application fee
    • Submit
    • View application
    • Download application
    • Take a printout

    ssc notification

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
