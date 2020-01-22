  • search
    SSC Selection Post 2019 Result: Important notice on documents

    New Delhi, Jan 22: An important notice regarding the SSC Selection Post 2019 Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The notice says, "in case, during the stage of Scrutiny of documents/final Document Verification, the Commission observes that the vacancy(ies) for a particular category of Post(s) is/are not getting filled up completely, an additional number of candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Examination, shall be called only for one more time, at the discretion of the Commission for filling up the number of vacancies not getting filled up, in the ratio of 1:20 for vacancies upto 5 and 1:10 for vacancies more than 5."

    Other provisions and conditions of the complete Notice will remain unchanged. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 7:58 [IST]
