SSC Recruitment 2019: Major notification released, details here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 22: A major notification relating to the SSC Recruitment 2019 has been released. More details will be available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission in its notification released the salient features of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I). It stated that the Tier-II exam will be conducted as per schedule given in the calendar of examinations.

The tentative date has been preponed and the latest notification says that the results will be declared on August 20 and not on September 20 2019. The Tier-I exams were conducted from June 4 2019 to June 13 2019.

SSC Recruitment 2019 notification:

Number of registered candidates: 25.97 lakh

Candidates who appeared for the Examination: 8,34,746

Attendance: 32.27 per cent

Number of shifts: 22

Number of examination Centres: 362

Number of cities in which examination conducted: 131

Number of States/UT's in which examination was conducted: 33

Date of result declaration: August 20 2019 (Tentative)

CGLE (Tier-II) 2018 exam date: September 11, 2019 to September 13, 2019