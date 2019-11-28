  • search
    SSC Recruitment 2019-20: Full vacancy list and status of appointments

    New Delhi, Nov 28: The SSC Recruitment 2019-20 process has started. More details are available on the official website.

    There are over 6.83 lakh posts lying vacant in the various government departments. As against the sanctioned posts of 38,02,779 in the central government, 31,18, 956 were filled as on March 1, 2018, it said.

    "Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time vacancies are reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

    He said when a post remains vacant for more than two or three years, it becomes 'deemed abolished'.

    "Such posts are revived based on the functional justification," the minister said, adding that there is no system of abolishing posts in the railways.

    Based on the vacancies reported by the user departments, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started recruitment process to fill up 1,05,338 posts during the year 2019-20, Singh said. During 2017-18, centralised employment notifications (CENs) for 1,27,573 combined vacancies of various group 'C' and Level-1 posts were notified by the Ministry of Railways - for new and future vacancies to arise in two years time, he said.

    Another five CENs covering 1,56,138 vacancies of various Group 'C' and Level-1 posts were issued in 2018-19, the minister said. The Department of Posts have also conducted examination/notified to fill up 19,522 vacancies, other than those to be filled up through SSC, in various grades, he said, adding that "recruitment process to fill up 4,08,591 vacancies by the SSC is in progress".

    Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
