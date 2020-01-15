  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 15: The SSC Public Exam fee payment date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    The due date to pay the exam fee under the Tatkal Scheme for regular/private (once failed) candidates has been extended. The exams are being held in March.

    SSC Public Exam fee payment date extended

    The last date for remittance of fee by candidates is January 22, 2020, and the fee is Rs 1,000. There will not be any further extension granted, says the Office of Directorate of Government Examinations.

    The candidates who have registered for the SSC exams alone are eligible to appear for the advanced supplementary exams. These exams would be held in the months of May and June 2020. Candidates can upload online data until January 24, 2020.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
