SSC Phase 7 result 2019 to be declared shortly

New Delhi, Feb 17: The SSC Phase 7 result 2019 will be released today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the Phase 7 result will be released today itself. The results would be released for:

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny).

SSC had conducted the CBT from October 14 to 16 2019 and the answer key had been released on October 30. Candidates were given time until November 1 to raise objections. The results once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.