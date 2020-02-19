  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC Phase 7 result 2019 for following subjects declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The SSC Phase 7 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    SSC Phase 7 result 2019 for following subjects declared

    The results were declared for:

    • Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)
    • Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)
    • Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny).
    • SSC had conducted the CBT from October 14 to 16 2019 and the answer key had been released on October 30. Candidates were given time until November 1 to raise objections.

    The result is available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X