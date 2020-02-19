Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC Phase 7 result 2019 for following subjects declared
New Delhi, Feb 19: The SSC Phase 7 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results were declared for:
- Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)
- Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)
- Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny).
- SSC had conducted the CBT from October 14 to 16 2019 and the answer key had been released on October 30. Candidates were given time until November 1 to raise objections.
The result is available on ssc.nic.in.