SSC Phase 7 result 2019 for following subjects declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The SSC Phase 7 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared for:

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Matriculation Level for next stage of scrutiny)

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Higher Secondary Level for next stage of scrutiny)

Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VII) (Graduation Level for next stage of scrutiny).

SSC had conducted the CBT from October 14 to 16 2019 and the answer key had been released on October 30. Candidates were given time until November 1 to raise objections.

The result is available on ssc.nic.in.