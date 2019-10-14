SSC MTS Result 2019 to be declared in two separate groups

New Delhi, Oct 14: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared. This development would mean that the SSC MTS 2019 will be declared anytime soon.

Reports say that the result will be declared by October 25 2019. The final result would be in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.