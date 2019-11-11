SSC MTS Result 2019: Discrepancy sorted out, names of additional candidates released

New Delhi, Nov 11: The SSC MTS Result 2019 has released recently. The same is available on the official website.

An additional 9,551 candidates have been shortlisted for the Paper-II exam. On November 5, 2019, the result was declared and 1,11,162 candidates had qualified to appear for the paper-II exam.

However the commission noticed the following discrepancies:

i) Ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation were not considered for selection under ex-servicemen category.

(ii) EWS candidates qualifying at the UR standards have been selected in EWS category whereas they were eligible for selection in UR category.

Taking this into account the commission took corrective action and observed that 9,551 candidates are eligible to apply for the paper-II exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.