SSC MTS Paper-II exam 2019 postponed: Check new dates and how to download admit card

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 24: The SSC MTS Paper-II exam 2019 has been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

The exams were scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. However, now it will be conducted on November 24, 2019.

"The M.T.S. (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-II), 2019, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 17.11.2019, has been postponed due to administrative reasons and would now be conducted on 24.11.2019," the official notification states.

Meanwhile, the SSC MTS result 2019 will be released on October 25, 2019. The SSC MTS admit card 2019 is expected to be released on November 20, 2019. The same once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout