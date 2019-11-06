SSC MTS Answer Key 2019 released, how to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The SSC MTS Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. This is almost 3 months after the exam was held that the result is being declared.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

Direct link to check SSC MTS Result 2019

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Answer Key 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the Answer Key link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout