    SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 to be released this month, check date, exam pattern

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 03: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released this month. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to September 6 2019. This would mean that the admit card could be expected in the third week of July.

    MTS Paper 1 will compose 4 sections which includes intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and general knowledge. There would be a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer.

    The exam would be of the MCQ/Objective type and in both Hindi and English. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
