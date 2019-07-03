SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 to be released this month, check date, exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 03: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released this month. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to September 6 2019. This would mean that the admit card could be expected in the third week of July.

MTS Paper 1 will compose 4 sections which includes intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and general knowledge. There would be a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer.

The exam would be of the MCQ/Objective type and in both Hindi and English. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout