  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 expected next month on ssc.nic.in

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released in July. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 expected next month on ssc.nic.in

    The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17 2019. Paper-1 is an online exam, while Paper-2 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The admit card is expected to be released in the third week of July. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue