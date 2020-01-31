  • search
    SSC JHT, SHT Junior Translator Paper 1 result declared: Paper 2 date

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The SSC JHT, SHT Junior Translator Paper 1 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on September 26, 2019. A total of 12,359 candidates appeared for the exams.

    SSC JHT, SHT Junior Translator Paper 1 result declared: Paper 2 date

    After applying the cut off 1,977 candidates have qualified the paper 1 and will now appear for paper 2. The paper 2 exam will be held on February 16, 2020. The results available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/writeup_JHT2019_PaperI_29012020.pdf.

