SSC JHT, SHT Junior Translator Paper 1 result declared: Paper 2 date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: The SSC JHT, SHT Junior Translator Paper 1 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted on September 26, 2019. A total of 12,359 candidates appeared for the exams.

After applying the cut off 1,977 candidates have qualified the paper 1 and will now appear for paper 2. The paper 2 exam will be held on February 16, 2020. The results available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/writeup_JHT2019_PaperI_29012020.pdf.