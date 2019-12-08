SSC JHT 2018: Major vacancy announced

New Delhi, Dec 08: The revised vacancy for the SSC JHT 2018 exam has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The revised vacancy is less than what was advertised by the commission in September 2019. This is due to the removal of vacancies for the post of Hindi Pradhyapak. Due to the cadre review, this post would not fall under the Staff Selection Commission.

The 11 vacancies for the post that were advertised were removed. Now the vacancies have been reduced from 115 to 104. The rest of the conditions remain the same.