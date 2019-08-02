SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019: New dates released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The Commission said that the notification for the recruitment scheduled to be held in 2019 will be released on August 13. An earlier notification said that the notification was to be released on August 01.

The selection posts notification for Phase 7 recruitment will be released on August 6 2019.

For the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment, the notification will be released on August 20 2019.

The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30 per cent an for OBC/EWS and other reserved category it will be 25 and 20 per cent. The selection to the SSC JE post 2019 will be through two papers- computer based, descriptive type followed by document verification. More details are also available on ssc.nic.in.