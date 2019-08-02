  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019: New dates released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    The Commission said that the notification for the recruitment scheduled to be held in 2019 will be released on August 13. An earlier notification said that the notification was to be released on August 01.

    SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019: New dates released

    The selection posts notification for Phase 7 recruitment will be released on August 6 2019.

    For the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment, the notification will be released on August 20 2019.

    The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30 per cent an for OBC/EWS and other reserved category it will be 25 and 20 per cent. The selection to the SSC JE post 2019 will be through two papers- computer based, descriptive type followed by document verification. More details are also available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc notification

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue