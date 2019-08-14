SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019: Important instructions, exam details, dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019 has been released with some important instructions. More details are available on the official website.

"The posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Pay Commission." The exam date will be notified in due course.

The last date to submit the online applications for the SSC JE posts is September 12 2019. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Important instructions for SSC JE Recruitment 2019: