SSC JE 2019 Paper-1: Expected cut off

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: The SSC JE Exam was held between September 23 and 27 2019. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 was conducted for Civil & Structural, Mechanical & Electrical Engineering. The exam was conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer.

It was an objective exam conducted online. There were three sections of 200 questions with 200 marks. There was negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

SSC JE 2019 Paper-1 expected cut off:

Civil & Structural Engineering:

General: 115-125

OBC/EWS: 110-120

SC: 105-115

ST: 100-110

Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering:

General: 130-140

OBC/EWS: 125-135

SC: 115-125

ST: 105-115